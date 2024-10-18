Wrapped CRO Price Reaches $0.0779 on Top Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $67.22 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 863,480,816 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 859,246,901.2945856. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07897697 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $3,739,487.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

