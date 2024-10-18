Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) CFO Purchases $100,525.00 in Stock

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $41.66 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

