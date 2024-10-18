WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 47,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 30,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

