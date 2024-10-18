WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $10.03 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $223,598.76 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00108570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010906 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 328.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

