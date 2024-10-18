White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,899.91 and last traded at $1,899.91, with a volume of 2864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,884.61.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,762.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,761.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

