White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,899.91 and last traded at $1,899.91, with a volume of 2864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,884.61.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,762.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,761.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.43.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
