What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:SES FY2024 Earnings?

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.78.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$7.11 and a 52-week high of C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. Insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

