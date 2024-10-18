Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
WAB stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
