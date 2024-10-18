Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

WAB stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

