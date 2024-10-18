Wells Fargo & Company Raises AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $185.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:ATR opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $169.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

