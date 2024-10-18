Well Done LLC Sells 522 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 322.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 85.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 26,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 86.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.57.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. 250,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,086. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

