Well Done LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $156,482,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 38.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 681,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.65. 782,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,512. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $275.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

