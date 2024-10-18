Well Done LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

