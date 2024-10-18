Well Done LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 630,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 274,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 195,745 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 301,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,498. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

