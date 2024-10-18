Well Done LLC Has $11.77 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

