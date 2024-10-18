Well Done LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $16.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.