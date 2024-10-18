Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.33. Weibo shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 394,549 shares trading hands.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $112,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,180 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Weibo by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weibo by 64.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 511,248 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

