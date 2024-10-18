Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delcath Systems (DCTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) recently:

10/18/2024 – Delcath Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

10/18/2024 – Delcath Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Delcath Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2024 – Delcath Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2024 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2024 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. 574,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,561 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

