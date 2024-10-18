Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delcath Systems (DCTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) recently:
- 10/18/2024 – Delcath Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.
- 10/18/2024 – Delcath Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Delcath Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/27/2024 – Delcath Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/19/2024 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/9/2024 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. 574,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.78.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
