WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Raised to $322.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $303.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

WDFC stock traded down $15.08 on Friday, reaching $248.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.43. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $194.09 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

