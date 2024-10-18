WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-$5.45 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.450 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.4 %

WD-40 stock opened at $264.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.43. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $194.09 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

