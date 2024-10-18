Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wave Life Sciences traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1950650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of -1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.