Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.58 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 26.56 ($0.35). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), with a volume of 749,529 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($65,604.60). 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.
