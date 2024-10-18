Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 4.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

WBD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 2,716,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,984,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

