Wanchain Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.27 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,300,877 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

