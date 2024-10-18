Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.0-$151.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.74 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.800 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

