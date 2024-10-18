Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,718,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $31,028,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 198,891 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

