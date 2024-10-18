VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. VSE traded as high as $96.09 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 271521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $836,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,256,331.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VSE by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in VSE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at $81,623,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

