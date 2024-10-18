Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.64 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.