Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 182 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $687.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $693.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The firm has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

