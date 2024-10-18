Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

