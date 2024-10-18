Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

