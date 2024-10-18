Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,498,000 after acquiring an additional 548,004 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,478,000 after purchasing an additional 857,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,559,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE:TPX opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

