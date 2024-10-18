Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

