Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Critical Comparison

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VinFast Auto and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

VinFast Auto currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VinFast Auto and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto -187.34% N/A -46.50% Vicinity Motor -60.46% -68.36% -24.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and Vicinity Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $33,995.03 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.57 Vicinity Motor $29.64 million 0.10 -$16.63 million ($0.40) -0.17

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats VinFast Auto on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

