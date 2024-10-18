ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Down 0% This Week

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for $20.08 or 0.00029371 BTC on major exchanges. ViciCoin has a market cap of $199.90 million and $4.82 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,188 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

