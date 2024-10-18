Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:VIASP)

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7185 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Via Renewables has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of VIASP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

