Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,776,849.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,023 shares of company stock worth $2,873,156 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $39.89 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

