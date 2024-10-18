Venom Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Venom has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $151.32 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venom

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,243,026,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,242,948,455.221446 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08245502 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,732,469.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

