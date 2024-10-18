Venom 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.91 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Venom has a total market cap of $152.80 million and $4.91 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venom has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00250016 BTC.

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,243,080,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,242,948,455.221446 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08245502 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,732,469.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.