Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

