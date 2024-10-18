Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $73,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

