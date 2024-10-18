Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $536.41. 1,293,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,258. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.17 and its 200 day moving average is $497.92. The firm has a market cap of $485.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.