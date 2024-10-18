Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $242.20. 105,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,362. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

