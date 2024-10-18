Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 5,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

