Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Gray Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.5% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $96.87. 169,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,229. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

