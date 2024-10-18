Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $250.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $252.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

