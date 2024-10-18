Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20,942.4% during the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $269.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.