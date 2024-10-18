Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGK opened at $325.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.