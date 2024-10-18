Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 232.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 30,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $209.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $210.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

