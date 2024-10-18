Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $214.40 and last traded at $214.40, with a volume of 16213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day moving average is $200.31. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 582,123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 191,430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

