Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $389.64 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.71. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

