Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.53. The stock had a trading volume of 192,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,133. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.47. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

